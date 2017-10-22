Qatar- QR2.2bn projects implemented in Shamal, Ruwais

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is implementing more than 20 projects to serve the cities of Al Shamal and Al Ruwais, to be completed in 2022 with a total budget of over QR2.2bn.

This was announced during the meeting organised by the Ashghal with the dignitaries and residents of the Al Shamal at Al Shamal Sports Club, in the presence of a number of directors and officials of Ashghal and municipalities.

During the meeting, Ashghal's integrated plan for the development of roads, infrastructure and sewage as well as public buildings projects in the cities of Al Shamal and Al Ruwais was reviewed.

Ashghal Chairman Dr Saad bin Ahmed al-Mohannadi said that the plan includes 20 different projects to develop roads, infrastructure, sewage and buildings in Al Shamal to serve about 3,600 people.

Some of these projects are completed and worth about QR1.4bn, in addition to a number of new projects worth about QR850mn, including the project of Al Shamal City Centre for Health and Wellness, the contract for which was signed during the meeting yesterday with Al Jaber Trading and Contracting Company, he said adding that the cost of the project is about QR144mn.



For his part, Director of Road Projects Eng. Saud Al Tamimi gave a presentation on infrastructure projects in the region.

The project aims at rehabilitating the existing local and internal roads for a length of 73 km, establishing new internal roads with a length of 34 km and establishing a new sewage network with a length of 91 km, in addition to the construction of about 12 intersections, 28 km of sidewalks and 8 thousand parking spaces and the installation of about three thousand and 680 light poles and a thousand road signs in the region.

The project is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2019, Eng. Al Tamimi said.

He added that the road and other infrastructure projects also include developing the road leading to the shrimp farms west of Al Shamal City, developing the Huwailah road to link the area of Huwailah with Al Shamal Road and developing the road leading to the Al Shamal ranches complex, in addition to the development of a number of roads in the Al Shamal city including the roads serving schools, truck parking, workers' housing and road improvement work within Al Shamal Municipality.

Al Tamimi explained that for the sewage projects in the cities of Al Shamal and Al Ruwais, include the construction of a sewage pumping station for Al Shamal city with a capacity of 95 liters per second, and a sewage treatment plant in the north, in addition to providing fire fighting services as well as mechanical and electrical control room.

Director of Building Projects, Eng. Abdulmohsen Al Rashed, exhibited the building projects plan in the cities of Al Shamal and Al Ruwais, the most prominent of which is the Al Shamal City Health and Wellness Center project which will be built on an area of about 25,000 square meters.

The center includes a dialysis unit, general clinics for men and women, outpatient and specialized clinics, dental clinics, pre-marital clinics, maternity and child clinics, radiology laboratories,pharmacies, training rooms and multi-purpose hall in addition to administrative offices.

It also includes relaxation and recovery facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage and steam rooms in addition to classrooms.

Eng. Al Rashed said that the center project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, pointing that it will be constructed in accordance with the standards and specifications of sustainable and environmentally friendly buildings adopted by Ashghal to reduce energy consumption, maintain natural resources and meet the needs without affecting the environment.

He pointed out that Ashghal has completed the implementation of several building projects in Al Shamal city, including six educational projects; four schools and two nurseries of children in addition to the serviced truck parking, the workers' housing project, and the redevelopment of Al Ruwais Port.

Last updated: October 22 2017 01:01 AM

MENAFN2110201700670000ID1095971991