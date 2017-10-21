Girl dead, 5 injured, all Jordanians, in Dubai accidents

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Dubai, Oct 21 (Petra) –– A 16-year-old Jordanian girl was killed and five other Jordanians were injured in a road accident that occurred Friday on the Dubai-Sharjah highway in the United Arab Emirate, according to police.Col. Sa'id Bin Suliman, director of the Rashidiyeh Police Centre, said in a statement Saturday that the accident occurred on the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, near Dubai Silicon Oasis.He said that an initial investigation attributed the accident, involving a burgundy Land Cruiser, to "sudden deviation" and loss of control on the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The injured suffered fair-to-serious injuries, police said.SS21/10/2017 - 04:06:59 PM

