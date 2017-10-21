Jordan denounces terror attacks on Egyptian security forces

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)Amman, Oct 21 (Petra) –– Jordan Saturday strongly condemned "the treacherous" terrorist attacks on Egyptian army and security forces in Giza that left dozens of people dead.State Minister for Media Affairs and official government spokesman, Mohammad Momani, reiterated that Jordan "stands alongside Egypt against terrorism and terrorist gangs, which targeted Egypt's security and stability".He said concerted regional and international efforts are needed to counter "the dark ideologies and criminal mindsets of the terrorists, particularly after the successes made in the fight against Daesh and the other terror gangs that followed along its path".Momani extended the government's condolences to the government and people of Egypt and the families of the victims, and wished the injured speedy recovery.SS21/10/2017 - 04:31:44 PM

