Qatar- Five feared dead as helicopter crashes on Kenyan campaign trail

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Five people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed on its way to a campaign rally in Kenya, authorities said Saturday.

"Initial indications are that there are no survivors," said a statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

The helicopter was making its way to an election rally for President Uhuru Kenyatta, said Joshua Nkanatha, commissioner for the Nakuru county, where the crash occurred.

The helicopter experienced technical problems and plunged into Lake Nakuru, some 160 kilometres from the capital Nairobi, said Nkanatha. Rescue operations are still under way.

The helicopter, which belonged to a private charter company, was carrying four passengers along with the pilot, the commissioner said. The identities of the passengers have not yet been confirmed.

Kenya will hold a presidential election rerun on October 26. Many politicians use helicopters to traverse the country during campaigns.

