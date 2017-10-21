King Salman Relief Center launches new relief campaign for people of Yemeni islands of Al Fasht and Balkan

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Hajja, Safar 01, 1439, October 21, 2017, SPA -- The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid launched yesterday a new relief campaign for the people of the Yemeni islands of Al Fasht and Balkan near the coast of Midi.The project's supervisor, Abdu Bellem said that the aid provided by the Center to the people of the two islands included the necessary needs of foodstuffs and dates. "This campaign is the fourth funded by the center on both islands.," he added.The program is an extension of more than 161 programs implemented by the Center in all governorates of Yemen in cooperation with 85 local and international partners.-- SPA11:28 LOCAL TIME 08:28 GMT

