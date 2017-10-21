Oman condemns attack on military security patrol in Egyptian province of Giza and bombings in Afghanistan

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Muscat, Safar 01, 1439, October 21, 2017, SPA -- The Sultanate of Oman today expressed its condemnation of the armed attack on the security patrol in the oasis area of Giza, Egypt and the terrorist bombings that targeted Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of many of the dead and wounded.The Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Sultanate of Oman expresses its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against the scourge of violence and terrorism, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims.-- SPA11:39 LOCAL TIME 08:39 GMT

