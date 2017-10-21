Bahrain condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Manama, Safar 01, 1439, October 21, 2017, SPA -- Bahrain strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the desert of the oases in Giza governorate in the Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of security men and the wounding of others, expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims.Bahraini Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement today Bahrain's full solidarity with Egypt in its war against terrorism and its support for all measures taken to achieve security and stability, reaffirming the firm position of Bahrain which rejects terrorism in all its forms.-- SPA11:44 LOCAL TIME 08:44 GMT

