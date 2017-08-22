Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 22/08/2017
(MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Prague, Aug 22 (Petra) –– Prime Minister Hani Mulki held talks with his Czech counterpart Bohuslav Sobotka on ways of cementing economic ties as well as developments in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue and the repercussions of the Syrian crisis on the region.

The two premiers expressed their keen interest to develop Jordanian-Czech ties and raise economic cooperation between the two countries to the level of their "distinguished" political relations.

"We in #Jordan attach great importance to enhancing our bilateral ties with the #CzechRepublic in all political, trade, education and security domains", Mulki said during the meeting, which was held at the start of a visit to the Czech Republic.

He said the two countries are bound by historic relations that date back to the mid-1960s, and press ahead with determination to further enhance cooperation.

"We look forward, during this visit, to opening new scopes of joint cooperation and increasing trade exchange, which is still below the level of ambitions and the available resources", he pointed out.

Mulki also stressed the role of the private sector in the two countries to explore opportunities for joint cooperation, hailing the Jordanian-Czech Business Forum, which was held in Amman last year, as a key step to bolster economic relations.

He also said that Jordan's security and stability and its updated legislations are key factors to attract business, and could also present the Kingdom as a suitable trading partner of the Czech republic. Such joint cooperation, he said, could help to turn #Jordan into a gateway for Czech businessmen and industries to regional markets, and that the Czech republic could also be a conduit for Jordanian exports to Central Europe.

Mulki pledged that hisovernment will offer facilities to Czech businessmen and grant them visas at the airport.


He also said #Jordan is willing to open an embassy in Prague, a matter that will be discussed in next year's budget, adding that opening the mission should be accompanied by increased trade and tourism between the two countries.

Mulki lauded Czech support of Jordan, saying that the government also looked forward to such support through the #EuropeanUnion to urge donor nations to deliver on their pledges to the Kingdom, which had received only 60 per cent of pledged aid, so that it can continue providing basic services to Syrian refugees.

He further said that #Jordan looked for Czech support to set up a specialized vocational training centre for Jordanian youth to enter the labour market and also to rehabilitate Syrian refugees to contribute to the reconstruction of their war-ravaged country when the time comes for them to return home.

Mulki also reviewed political developments in the Middle East and Jordan's position toward regional crises, including the Palestinian issue and the Syrian crisis and its repercussions on #Jordan and anti-terrorism efforts.

The Czech premier said #Jordan is a key partner in the Middle East, noting the Kingdom's stability in a turbulent region and its role to achieve regional peace and security. He said he appreciated #Jordan for hosting Syrian refugees and providing services to them, pledging that the #CzechRepublic would, through the EU, support the Kingdom to enable it to carry out its humanitarian role.

He referred to the Czech government's MEDEVAC programme in #Jordan in which Czech doctors offered medical service to Syrian refugees.

/Petra//SS
22/8/2017 - 05:51:26 PM

MENAFN2208201701170000ID1095760295
Jordan News Agency




