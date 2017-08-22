



Police said all but one of the people known to be trapped were responding to rescuers and were expected to be extracted alive, including three children. One person, howevr, wasn't responding, raising worries the death toll could increase, said Giovanni Salerno of the financial police.



Italy's national volcanology institute said the temblor struck as many people were having dinner. The hardest-hit area was Casamicciola, on the northern part of the island.





22/8/2017 - 05:36:46 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 22 (Petra)-- An earthquake rattled the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of tourist season Monday night, killing at least one person and trapping a half dozen others under collapsed homes.Police said all but one of the people known to be trapped were responding to rescuers and were expected to be extracted alive, including three children. One person, howevr, wasn't responding, raising worries the death toll could increase, said Giovanni Salerno of the financial police.Italy's national volcanology institute said the temblor struck as many people were having dinner. The hardest-hit area was Casamicciola, on the northern part of the island.22/8/2017 - 05:36:46 PM MENAFN2208201701170000ID1095760293 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

