



Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul Ghait highlighted the importance of continuing Arab consultations at all levels in order to have a common vision regarding the Palestinian issue.



Official spokesperson of the Secretary General Mahmoud Afifi said support to the Palestinian stance at this stage is a priority for Arab action.



H said the upcoming meeting of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers on September 12 will renew this support at the political, economic and social levels.





