



An Iraqi government source told Petra's correspondent in Baghdad that Mattis will meet Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani.



The visit of the US secretary of defense, which comes three days after the start of the battle to liberate Tal Afar, will focus on means to defeat Daesh the terrorist group and preserve the unity of Iraq.





