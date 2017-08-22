



The Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan said in a statement that the home's owner, along with a number of citizens, completed yesterday the rebuilding of the house, which was destroyed by bulldozers from the occupaion municipality in Jerusalem last Tuesday, under the pretext it was being built without a permit.



The residents of Al-Bustan neighborhood fear that this Israeli offensive would be the beginning of a process to demolish other 88 homes in the neighborhood, where the occupation municipality order notifications to destroy them few years ago to establish settlement projects.



WH

