MENAFN - Jordan News Agency
- 22/08/2017
Amman Bourse opens trading with drop
|US sanctions Chinese, Russians overN.Korea support, ,8/22/2017 7:00:05 PM
(MENAFN - AFP) The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on 16 Chinese and Russian individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting North Korea's nuclear program and attempting to evade ...
|Ground Breaking Ceremony for German Project at the Osona Military Base, ,8/22/2017 10:44:01 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) WINDHOEK, Namibia, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- On 17 August 2017, the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the building of a 'Central Support Structure for Peace Keeping Missions took place ...
|TICAD Ministerial Meeting in Maputo to assess progress made since 2016 Nairobi Summit, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) NEW YORK, United States of America, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- The Government of Mozambique will host a Ministerial Meeting of the Tokyo International Conference on African ...
|IDEP strengthens capacities of African public officials in agricultural policy, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- From 24 July to 4 August 2017, the African Institute for Economic Development and Planning (IDEP) organized a course on ...
|Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) MOSCOW, Russia, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- On August 21, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is in Moscow on a working visit. ...
|Africa Property Investment (API) Summit & Expo 2017 Presenting a New Chapter for African Real Estate, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- A new reality for the African real estate industry, which has faced a number of geo-political and economic challenges over the ...
|Strategic Decisions Emerge from the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit for Heads of States and Governments, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) VICTORIA, Seychelles, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- Following two days of deliberations during the 37th SADC Summit for Heads of States and Government, numerous strategic decisions ...
|Minister of Health launches Breast and Cervical Cancer policies, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- The Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will this week launch two critical cancer policies namely, Cervical and Breast Cancer ...
|U.S. Mission Supports Community Journalism at MMX17, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) PRETORIA, South Africa, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- With the support of a grant from the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg, media practitioners from community radio stations in ...
|Handover of buildings: Living and working for the protection of the Serengeti, ,8/22/2017 10:44:02 AM
(MENAFN Editorial) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, August 22, 2017/APO/ -- On Tuesday, the German Ambassador in Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Detlef Wächter, presented newly constructed office and staff ...
