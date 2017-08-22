



22/8/2017 - 11:02:15 AM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 22 (Petra)-- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday opened trading with a drop to 2114 points from its last session's closure of 2115 points.The market index fluctuated in the frst 15 minutes of today's session between 2114 points and 2115 points with a trading volume of JD1 million.WH22/8/2017 - 11:02:15 AM


