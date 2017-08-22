Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 22/08/2017
(MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 22 (Petra) - A Lebanese army soldier was killed and four others were wounded early Tuesday, when a landmine exploded in the Jurud area of Arsal town, while a military group was dismantling it.

A security source told the Petra's reporter in Beirut that the Lebanese army continued this morning its heavy shelling and artillery attacks agains Daesh terrorist group's sites in the towns of Jurud Ras Baalbek and Jurud al-Qaa.


The source added that the shelling paves the way for the army to carry out a new operation to recapture these towns in addition to Al Fakha town held by the terrorist group.

22/8/2017 - 10:38:16 AM

