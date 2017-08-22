



The source explained that the army personnel applied the rules of engagement taken in such cases, forcing the inflators to retreated to Syria.



"After searching the area, border guards seized 6 bags containing narcotic pills, which were referred to concerned authorities," the source said .



The military source added the Northern Military Zoneearly Tuesday also foiled an infiltration attempt by two persons, who tried to cross the frontier from Syria, where the army personnel applied the rules of engagement, which led to the killing of one infiltrator and the retreat of the other to the Syrian front.



When the area was researched by the army personnel, two bags were found, including some 3,000 Captagon pills,131 palm- sized sheets of Hashish and 2,277 Tramadol pills.



All seized items were referred to the competent authorities, the source further added.



WH

