New York, New York(Petra)-- The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday will hold a regular session on the Middle East and to discuss mainly the Palestinian issue.The UN Secretariat will brief the council's members on the current situation in Palestine.During this week, the council will also tackle cooperation with the Arab League and hold a session on the United Nations Interim Force in #Lebanon (UNIFIL), including extending the mandate of the mission in the country.WH22/8/2017 - 10:16:01 AM


