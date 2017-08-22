|
MENAFN - Jordan News Agency
- 22/08/2017
Jordan- Mulki starts official visit to Czech Republic
|
|
|
(MENAFN - #Jordan
News Agency)
Brag, Aug.22 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki Tuesday started an official visit to the Czech Republic, during which he will hold talks with the Czech Prime Minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, and senior Czech officials on means of boosting bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.
During his two-day visit, Al Mulki, will also meet with representatives of the private and public sectors as well as businessmen to further develop ecnomic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.
The premier is accompanied by Minister of Planning and International cooperation, Imad Fakhori, State Minister for #Media
Affairs, Mohammad Momani, Minister of Industry, Trade and supply Yaroub Qudah and Jordan's ambassador to #CzechRepublic
Husam Husseini .
S Kh
22/8/2017 - 12:39:00 PM
MENAFN2208201701170000ID1095760284
