

Brag, Aug.22 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki Tuesday started an official visit to the Czech Republic, during which he will hold talks with the Czech Prime Minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, and senior Czech officials on means of boosting bilateral ties as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.



During his two-day visit, Al Mulki, will also meet with representatives of the private and public sectors as well as businessmen to further develop ecnomic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.



The premier is accompanied by Minister of Planning and International cooperation, Imad Fakhori, State Minister for



S Kh



22/8/2017 - 12:39:00 PM

