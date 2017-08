(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MANAMA, 22nd August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of #Bahrain has announced that its first Energy Investment Forum is set to be held in September alongside the STEEB 2017 exhibition at the #Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

#Bahrain News Agency quoted the Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, Dr. Abdulhussain bin Ali Mirza, as saying that the forum will focus on drawing a comparison between the latest developments in sar energy, renewable energy and technology and other sources of energy.

He said energy experts from investment institutions interested in financing energy technology companies, research institutions and universities will attend, as well as representatives from the United Nations, diplomatic missions and GCC and Arab chambers of commerce and Industry.

