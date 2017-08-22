Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 22/08/2017
ABU DHABI, 22nd August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, EAD, has announced a record number of 448 flamingos chicks which hatched at the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve this summer months after yet another successful breeding season at the reserve.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said, "Flamingos are the star attractions of the reserve, a high number of people have been coming to see them since the reserve was opened to visitors. Consecutive breeding for seven years has seen growing interest of the area in both the public and scientists."

"EAD has undertaken a successful flamingo monitoring and management programme at the reserve, which also involves monitoring of water quality and Artemia (or brine shrimp) to help ensure a suitable environment for the flamingos to breed", said Dr. lim Javed, Acting Director of Terrestrial Biodiversity Division at EAD.

"Presence of large number of flamingos and regular breeding at Al Wathba raises the profile of the reserve locally and internationally. In recognition of this and other elements of biodiversity, the reserve was declared as a Ramsar Site, in April 2013, under the Ramsar Convention," added Dr. Javed.

The Greater flamingo is a species with a broad distribution range from the western Mediterranean Basin to #SriLanka in the north, to #SouthAfrica in the south. It is the most common visitor to the #UAE and can be observed year-round in both fresh and salt waters of artificial wetlands as well as lagoons. It can also be spotted close to human settlements or activities such as highways, suburbs, industrial areas, salt pans and sewage ponds.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

