(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency is discussing this week the complaints filed to the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) regarding the violations of six electricity distribution companies and the harming of citizens as the result of the North Delta company monopolising the sales of electricity metres at double their original price.

A source at the agency said that the board of directors will discuss several issues during the upcoming meeting, including the violations of the electricity distribution companies, the provision of permanent licenses to Elf Energy for solar energy production, and compensating the agriculture land owners who were harmed from building electricity towers on their lands.

The source told Daily News #Egypt that the action to be carried out after the board of directors' meeting will be notifying electricity distribution companies to legalise their situation and settle the issues with citizens, as well as return the price difference they obtained with a pledge not to repeat the violations.

Ebtehal El Shafie, the chairperson of North Delta Electricity Distribution Company, said that the company is committed to the prices announced by the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) according to the regulations approved to install metres in all electricity distribution companies.

She added that prices are unified and electricity distribution companies have not pressured citizens with any additional burdens despite the increase in the prices of metres.

'Members of the ECA held a meeting with me and it was confirmed that there is no monopolisation or an increase in prices. Citizens can install any metre as long as it is in accordance with specific standards and controls,' she added.

Last week, the ECA announced that six electricity distribution companies have violated the law through increasing the prices of electricity metres and offering electricity services on the condition of purchasing metres from the distribution companies.

In its report, the ECA said that electricity distribution companies that are affiliated with the EEHC are subject to monitoring, as they are considered government parties, to prevent any monopolisation, especially that the authority has the right to monitor both the private and public sectors.

Mona El Garf, the chairperson of the authority, has given violator companies 30 days to adjust their situation and remove violations through specific administrative measures carried out by the authority, including publishing an ad in a widespread newspaper to encourage these companies to stop their practices and allow subscribers to install metres purchased from outside the distribution companies based on certain specifications. Metres will then be calibrated at the expense of consumers to ensure their safety.

