DUBAI, 22nd August, 2017 (WAM) -- Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of the Dubai Healthcare City free zone, has announced a partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis to enable healthcare providers operating in DHCC to swiftly open branches in DSO, the integrated free zone technology park.

Signed by Dr. Ramadan AlBlooshi, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory and Salem Khalifa, Senior Vice President of Company and Establishment Services at DSOA, the agreement articulates Dubai's efforts to boost collaboration among free zones based in the emirate.

Under the MoU, DHCR, the independent regulator of the DHCC free zone, will be responsible for licensing DHCC-based healthcare providers who wish to expand in DSO and for licensing practitioners that meet DHCA's and DSOA's standards.

Commenting on the collaboration, the DHCR CEO, said, "Dubai Healthcare City Authority works closelywith free zone authorities to expand the quality of healthcare offered in the Dubai Healthcare City free zone to other areas of the emirate. Our strategic partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority will provide the DSO community with the same high standard of treatment that our free zone is renowned for."

The Senior Vice President of Company and Establishment Services at DSOA said, "Dubai Silicon Oasis has gained its leading position as an integrated free zone technology park that allows people to live and work in a city within a city that offers a comprehensive range of facilities for local and international companies. This includes a wide variety of modern offices, manufacturing units, residential and commercial buildings, schools, universities, hospitals, healthcare centres, shopping centres, and restaurants – all interconnected through a state-of-the-art technology infrastructure."

