MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 22/08/2017
(KT file photo)
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Although the country has seen a dip in the temperature as we approach the end of August, the days will continue to be hot in general.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology, NCMS, has urged motorists to be cautious on roads due to fog in various areas of the country.

In a statement on Monday, the NCMS said that the weather today will be hot in general, very hot over some internal areas during daytime, partly cloudy and hazy at times, adding that some clouds may form over some eastern and southern areas of the country.

"Light to moderate winds in general, freshening at times during daytime, may cause blowing dust/haze over some exposed areas. The relative humidity is likely to increase during night and early morning over some coastal aeas especially westwards and sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and #Oman Sea," the statement added.

The statement also noted that on Tuesday and Wednesday, the conditions are likely to be the same.

According to worldweatheronline.com, the highest temperature today could peak to 40C but feel like 46C. By night, it will touch 35C.

Light to moderate winds is expected in general, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand over exposed areas.

"The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early tomorrow morning over some coastal, especially westwards.

"The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in #Oman Sea," the statement added.

Khaleej Times




