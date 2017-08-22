

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) There is no escaping the Internet of Things (IoT) in today's hyper-connected world. According to a recent Cisco report, there were about 200 million things connected to the Internet in the year 2000. By 2020, there will be around seven connected devices for every person in the world. The number of connected entities - people or items or smart devices - is estimated to increase to 500 billion by 2030. That's great connectivity. But with great connectivity comes an even greater threat of cyberattacks. Every node on a network is a potential entry point for a hacker. The weakest link in the security chain is always the end-user, more so in a connected home, the least secure place, cybersecurity-wise. The prospect of commanding your appliances remotely sounds appealing, but imagine what would happen if a cybercriminal gets his hands on this data - say, the feed from your CCTV or access to your home's security settings? 