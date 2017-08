E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





(MENAFN) Qatargas and RasGas have completed the first co-loading of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for split delivery.In addition, this innovative way of multi-port delivery of a single LNG cargo from two separate suppliers shows a new level of operational flexibility and supply chain efficiency in the LNG industry.Manwhile, Qatargas and RasGas co-loaded the cargoes at the Ras Laffan terminal in the nation on the Q-Flex LNG vessel.Moreover, the cargoes were received to the Zeebrugge LNG Terminal in #Belgium and the South Hook LNG Terminal in the UK. MENAFN2208201700450000ID1095758635