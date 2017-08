E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





ASTANA: The next round of talks between Russia, Turkey and Iran on settling the Syrian civil conflict has been pushed back from late August to mid-September, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday. Kazakhstan hosts the talks which have in the past few months focused on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria."According to the information we have received from Russia, the guarantor states, namely Russia, Turkey and Iran plan to hold a technical meeting before the end of August where they will agree on the agenda and exact dates of the next Astana meeting," Abdrakhmanov told reporters."A preliminary plan is for mid-September."At the most recent Astana meeting in July, the three nations failed to finalise an agreement on creating four de-escalation zones in Syria after Ankara raised objections.