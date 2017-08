(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

AMMAN, 22nd August, 2017 (WAM) -- King Abdullah II and US Secretary of Defence, James Mattis, have discussed the strategic partnership between #Jordan and the #UnitedStates as well as other regional issues.

According to Petra, the #Jordan News Agency, the meeting also dealt with military and defence cooperation between the two countries as well as the support provided by the #UnitedStates to #Jordan in this field.

The meeting also focused on the current situation in the Middle East, mainly the Syrian crisis, developments in #Iraq as well the war on Daesh.

[Image credit: #Jordan News Agency, PETRA]

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

