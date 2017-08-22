(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

NEW YORK, 22nd August, 2017 (WAM) -- The United Nations has warned against the consequences of displacement as thousands of civilians are expected to flee from Tal Afar and surrounding communities during the Iraqi military operation to retake these areas from Daesh terrorist group.

"Thousands of people are fleeing Tal Afar for safety," said Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, adding, "Families are trekking for 10 to 20 hours in extreme heat to reach mustering points. They are arriving exhausted and dehydrated."

"More than 30,000 people have already fled the district," said Ms. Grande, noting that it is not known how many civilians are still inthe areas where fighting is occurring, but preparation is under way for thousands more to flee in coming days and weeks.

"Food and water are running out, and people lack the basic necessities to survive," she said, stressing that nothing is more important than protecting civilians during the conflict while urging the parties to the conflict to avoid civilian casualties.

[Image caption:Iraqi refugee children who fled from Tal Afar and found shelter in schools, mosques and unfinished buildings in the area of Sinjar, in Ninawa governorate. Photo: Iraqi Red Crescent/UNOCHA]

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

MENAFN2208201700610000ID1095758550