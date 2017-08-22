Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/08/2017
AFG College staff interacting with students as part of the open days event at the college campus yesterday. Pic: Kammutty VP / The Peninsula
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Amna Pervaiz Rao / The Peninsula

AFG College with the University of Aberdeen opened admissions for second batch of students at the AFG college campus on Sunday.

Brian Buckley, Principal of the College, launched the AFG College open days for all the students and parents.

Senior staff members of the university along with AFG College staff, provided insights into the degree programmes and offered advice on prospective students suitability for admissions.

Talking to The Peninsula, Dominic Milne, Deputy Head of International Office at Aberdeen University, said: 'University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495, we are one of the oldest universities of United Kingdom. Proudly we are the first one to have our own campus in Doha with collaboration with AFG college. We are going to teach two bachelors degree programmes. Starting on September 10, we will start this year two undergraduate programmes, namely ‘Bachelor-Honours degree in accountancy and finance' and ‘Bachelors-Honours degree in business management studies'. These full-degree programmes are four years long and they are identical to what we teach back in our University. Additional to this we are also offering ‘Advanced entry' to the students who already have diploma or a higher diploma from one of the institutions already in oha.

'We are excited about the staff of the university which will be a mixture, including locally appointed faculty and also fly-in faculty from The University of Aberdeen. We are extremely experienced in dealing with transfer-students, the criteria will rely on the transcript and credit hours both, he further added.

Brian Buckley said: 'I have been impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the prospective students who wish to study with us from September 2017. We are proud to be able to offer the first UK university on a dedicated campus in Doha. We also look forward to welcoming the University of Aberdeen faculty who will be teaching on the programs.

Qatari and non-Qatari prospective students, attended the events, many of whom signed up to the University of Aberdeen's Bachelor Degrees in Business Management and Accountancy and Finance.

One of the students signing-up for the advanced level, Faisal Al Ibrahim, said: 'Since I graduated from high school I went to #Qatar University for higher studies but due to some issues I had to leave that University. I chose to complete my diploma program from CCQ as soon as I got to know about University of Aberdeen, I couldn't wait to enroll myself and get my degree program completed in no time.

