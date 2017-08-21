(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) We are only a few hours from the total solar eclipse. And even though the celestial event sweeping North America in about a century will not be visible in the UAE, you can still catch the spectacle.

There are a few of ways to watch the eclipse that starts at10:05pmUAE time onAugust 21. It will be broadcast live across the internet on different channels, which means you will be able to witness the rare occurrence even if you're in the UAE.

Here are some of the places.

Twitter The total solar eclipse can be viewed on Twitter in the live stream entitled Chasing Eclipse 2017. You also don't need the funny glasses that those seeing it firt-hand plan to use.

YouTube TIME's Youtube channel will be live streaming the total solar eclipse in two ways. The first one is the regular stream with commentary from Amy Shira Teitel from Vintage Space and hosted by TIME Editor at Large Jeffrey Kluger.

The other version is a 360-degree, VR stream of the same eclipse. How cool is that!

NASA The foremost space agency will be airing the spectacle on their channel at 1600GMT.

Dubai Astronomy Group Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) will also keep updating on its website the photos and videos of the eclipse.

If you're in the US, the New York Times has also shared which cities in the country will be in the direct path of the eclipse.

MENAFN2108201700490000ID1095758544