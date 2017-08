(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Multiple accidents on Monday morning has slowed down traffic on roads inbound to Dubai from Sharjah.

According to Google Maps, huge tailbacks were observed on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Dubai from Sharjah.

Slow moving traffic was observed on Sheikh Zayed Road's E11 - from Al Nahda street towards Dubai.

According to Dubai Police, accidents were reported on Al Khail Rd after Dubai Mall Bridge towards Abu Dhabi. This has lead to slow moving traffic on the route.

Other usual places affected by traffic include World Trade Centre roundabout and areas surrounding Mall of Emirates.

