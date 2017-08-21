Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Jordan- Like Citizen, Like Government!By Jumana Ghunaimat  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper - 21/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper)

Compared to income per capita in 2016, the average debt-to-income rate, per capita, according to the Central Bank of #Jordan (CBJ) stands at 69.3 per cent.

This means that nearly 70 per cent of the citizen's income, on average, goes to paying debts.

In other words, citizens are just as deep in debt as the government is, almost.

Around two thirds of the individual's income in #Jordan is eroded by debt. Meaning Jordanians are left with only around a third of their incomes to cover life expenses; from food and shelter, to transportation, communication, and healthcare, notwithstanding other basic needs.

Meanwhile, the government's debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 93 per cent. Most of the debt is facilitated at high interests and premiums which drain a significant part of the state's income.

Every year, the Treasury pays out JOD1 billion to interests, whilst current expenses comprise 86 per cent of the government's total expenditure.

This isn't an easy figure to cut down!

In light of the average debt-to-income rate per capita, it isn't hard to figure out that people don't make enough to cover their needs.

Hence, they resort to debts and credit facilities; the banks, to cover the gap.

Moreover, the rate itself has become so high that they can no longer borrow more money. The erosion of incomes under such immense pressure is preventing households from covering their debts.

The few, more fortunate barely make do!

What does this mean; such a high debt rate? When did we get here?!

It means that Jordanian households are under massive pressures, as debt grows and more borrowing erodes more of their incomes.

Much of the credit facilitated is retail consumer loans, which are becoming more popular as people turn to consumerism.

Equally popular are real-estate loans; so many Jordanians have to get a loan to afford a house!

As for when did we get here; for years Jordanians have been finding ways to come with the failures to instigate economic progress, to increase household incomes.

Naturally, in the absence of justice in the distribution of wealth, what did we expect?

Household incomes, on average, have incrsed by JOD3.00 in three years.

On the opposite side of the equation, there is increasing inflation, aside to the rising trends of consumerism, all the while the economy has been in slowdown, and still is!

Make no mistake, such a debt rate is dangerous.

First, it reflects mostly on the individual's ability to secure a safe financial future, which places people under immense psychological pressures.

Second, it drives down credit and loan profitability for the retail section of the banking sector, which eventually increases the cost of capital.

Not to mention other ways in which the erosion of income reflects the macro-economy, and therefore the state.

Evidently, the governments, all of them, are responsible, both directly and indirectly, for the skyrocketing rates of indebtedness, for individuals as well as the treasury.

The expansion of expenditures over the last decade has led us all here.

It has been the main catalyst in our deterioration, followed by the delay in fundamental financial reforms, which should have addressed some of our most problematic issues; like tax evasion.

Financial reforms, had they been advanced in time, could have helped the treasury control and minimise frauds and manipulations in taxation, customs, and other income categories.

All this carries the capacity to expand public income, and still the government has not made a single, sound move to resolve these issues.

The point is; we are all in this together, citizens and government. We are all up to our chins in debt, and there is no easy way out of this hole.

It requires exceptional patience, and above all, a fundamental shift in spending patterns, be it government spending or individuals.

Individual consumerism and pointless governmental expenditure are not suitable for our income status.

More importantly, it is crucial to review the credit facilitation policy and strategy, to avoid further futile borrowing.

We are like our governments; we too have failed to wisely manage our financial affairs.

This article is an edited translation of the Arabic version, published by AlGhad.

MENAFN2108201700720000ID1095757898
 
 


Alghad Newspaper




Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships 21 Aug 2017 The 2017 BWF World Badminton Championships starts from 21st August at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. ...

Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products 21 Aug 2017 Amazon already does it and from now on, so will Flipkart. The home-grown e-commerce platform will now ...

Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title 21 Aug 2017 Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Championship title for the third time at the WWE ...

Turkish president arrives in Amman, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Amman on Monday on an official visit for talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II on means to ...

Jordan- King receives U.S. secretary of defense, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and discussed with him the strategic partnership between ...

Jordan takes part in Arab League anti-terrorism meeting, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent representative to the League of Arab States Monday participated in a meeting of senior officials ...

Jordan takes part in Arab meeting in Cairo, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan is taking part in meetings of the Economic Committee of Arab Economic and Social Council that began in Cairo on Monday. The two-day ...

Senate president affirms Jordan's support to Libya to end political crisis, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Senate President Faisal Al Fayez voiced Jordan's support to Libya to preserve its unity and restore security and stability to the country. ...

Jordan- Foreign reserves reach JD13.1 billion end of June, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) foreign reserves stood at JD13.105 billion at the end of June this year sufficient to cover the Kingdom's ...

Jordan- Social development minister meets Swedish ambassador, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Minister of Social Development Hala Latouf and Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Erik Ullenhag agreed to exchange expertise in the social work field, ...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help