E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Under the patronage of Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad Talihan Al Hajri, Head of Military Manpower at the Qatari Armed Forces, the Qatar's Joint Special Forces and US Special Operations Central Forces conducted a joint exercise in the Sealine area, southern Qatar.

The Paratroopers Battalion of the Special Mobile Force and a group of the US special operation forces took off the parachute with a free jump system.

The Directorate of Moral Guidance in the Qatar's Ministry of Defence explained that this exercise is part of the cooperation between the two teams over the course of three years in the field of planning and training on all tasks and duties required for special forces at the Qatari Armed Forces. The two-stage parachute jump through military aircraft (C-130) included two jumps.

In the course of the joint achievements, the In the course of the joint achievements, the #Qatar Team for Military Jump was ranked second in the world during the latest World Military Championship in which 42 countries participated. MENAFN2108201700630000ID1095757098