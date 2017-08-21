(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

#Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS) and #Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a multi-sectoral development programme in Sudan.

The programme involves the construction of two full-service complexes in three towns of East Darfur and West Darfur, at a total cost of nearly 13m (QR47.3m.). Under the five-year MoU, each complex would comprise two elementary schools, two secondary schools, health center, police station, mosque, 15 houses for complex staff, water plant, streets, and green areas.

All complex facilities would be provided with solar power. The projects would be managed by QRCS for three years, then handed over to local community and authorities, like ministries of health, education, water, and environment. The agreement was signed by QFFD General Manager, Khalifa Jassim Al Kuwari, and QRCS Secretary-General, Ali Hassan Al Hammadi.

'This grant from QFFD will help develop the areas affected by armed conflict in Darfur, Sudan, encouraging the displaced people to return to their home and allowing an opportunity for them to settle and initiate income-generating business enterprises that ensure them a dignified life. It is part of the State of Qatar's humanitarian strategy to mitigate the suffering of humanity and falls under the humanitarian response plan adopted by QFFD for 2017. To that effect, several agreements were signed over the year, including relief interventions for Fallujah, Syria, and Aleppo.

He added that QFFD appreciates the strong relations with QRCS and bilateral cooperation for the relief of the Sudanese people, Al Kuwari stated.'I would like to thank QFFD for this fruitful cooperation to preserve the security and dignity of the people of Darfur, who had to flee their homes, shops, and schools. As peace was regained in the territory, it is important to help those returnees to restore their normal lives, secure their basic needs, improve their living standards, establish solidarity and harmony, and eradicate the very roots of conflict and violence, Al Kuwari added.

