(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA #Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW) has been granted a consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), allowing it to enhance its standing among influential international organisations in the issues of sustainable economic, social and human development.

The international status wo;; give QFSW an opportunity to effectively participate in the dialogue leading to improving and empowering the most needy groups who have missed out on development or have been excluded from the human right to development.

Speaking yesterday during a press conference on the occasion, QFSW Chief Executive Officer Amaal bint Abdullatif Al Mannai said the consultative status allows the foundation to actively interact with ECOSOC as an important and high-profile platform under the comprehensive authority of the UN General Assembly, and to function among the secondary entities under the council's jurisdiction, in addition to the UN secretariat, programs, funds and specialized agencies.

Al Mannai said that receiving the consultative status allows QFSW opportunities to meet and cooperate with counterpart groups who are partners in development and the fields of social work and human rights on the local and international fronts.

It also gives the QFSW privileges and benefits, especially consultation with member states and the UN as well as requesting information and advice from specialist sides in international organizations, in addition to enlisting issues of concern to the foundation on ECOSOC's agenda.

In addition, the consultative status allows participation in UN conferences and activities and attending as observers in public meetings of the council, the general assembly, Human Rights Council and other UN agencies in addition to appointing official representatves of the foundation at UN headquarters in New York and its offices in Geneva and Vienna besides submitting written and verbal statements of relation to the work of the council.

The consultative status also allows the foundation to use the UN facilities in holding conferences and meetings of relation to the work of the council and accessing the UN services for media documentation and using UN libraries.

Al Mannai said the consultative status is another achievement for the State of

QFSW was granted the consultative status thanks to its contribution to planning the policies and strategies of social work in the State of Qatar, promoting the previous achievements, working to establish effective partnerships, consolidating prospects of cooperation, and extending bridges of cooperation with other ministries and relevant government entities. QFSW entered into bilateral agreements and active memoranda of understanding in this area in order to exchange expertise and information.

This contributes positively to the development of centers operating under QFSW's jurisdiction, enhances their capacities, develop their role in the society, and plans the strategies and policies that help in promoting civil society groups under the foundation and integrating their services.

