Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Turkey, Jordan call for serious Mideast talks  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 21/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviews the guard of honour at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, yesterday.
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Amman: Jordan's King Abdullah II and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on yesterday for new 'serious and effective peace talks between #Israel and the Palestinians, the royal palace said.
Meeting in Amman, they urged 'the resumption of serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and #Israel to end the conflict on the basis of a two-state solution to assure an independent Palestinian state with June 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as capital.
Talks between #Israel and the Palestinians have been at a standstill since the failure of US mediation in the spring of 2014.
'New peace negotiations must take place according to a precise timetable and be based on international resolutions, Erdogan and Abdullah said.
They also expressed their 'unequivocal rejection of any attempt to change the legal and historical situation in the Al Aqsa mosque and any unilateral Israeli action threatening the identity of east Jerusalem.
Jordan, the only Arab country apart from #Egypt to have signed a peace treaty with Israel, is custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
The sensitive Al Aqsa mosque compound in the eastern sector's Od City — which Jews call the Temple Mount — was the focus last month of a tense standoff after #Israel introduced new security measures following an attack that killed two policemen.

Jordan's king said earlier this month that a peaceful solution to the conflict between #Israel and the Palestinians was becoming more and more difficult.
In January, US President Donald Trump came to power promising to push Israelis and Palestinians towards a peace deal, raising brief hopes among Palestinians that his unconventional approach could achieve results.
But Palestinians have become increasingly frustrated by what they see as his negotiating team's one-sided approach.
Abdullah and Erdogan on Monday also underlined the importance of a political solution to end the war in Syria.
All diplomatic efforts to end to the conflict that has caused more than 330,000 deaths and displaced millions since 2011 have failed.
However, the two leaders welcomed an agreement that followed trilateral talks between Jordan, the #UnitedStates and Russia that resulted in a truce in three regions of southern Syria.

MENAFN2108201700630000ID1095757091
 
 


The Peninsula




Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships 21 Aug 2017 The 2017 BWF World Badminton Championships starts from 21st August at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. ...

Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products 21 Aug 2017 Amazon already does it and from now on, so will Flipkart. The home-grown e-commerce platform will now ...

Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title 21 Aug 2017 Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Championship title for the third time at the WWE ...

Turkish president arrives in Amman, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Amman on Monday on an official visit for talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II on means to ...

Jordan- King receives U.S. secretary of defense, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and discussed with him the strategic partnership between ...

Jordan takes part in Arab League anti-terrorism meeting, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent representative to the League of Arab States Monday participated in a meeting of senior officials ...

Jordan takes part in Arab meeting in Cairo, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan is taking part in meetings of the Economic Committee of Arab Economic and Social Council that began in Cairo on Monday. The two-day ...

Senate president affirms Jordan's support to Libya to end political crisis, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Senate President Faisal Al Fayez voiced Jordan's support to Libya to preserve its unity and restore security and stability to the country. ...

Jordan- Foreign reserves reach JD13.1 billion end of June, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) foreign reserves stood at JD13.105 billion at the end of June this year sufficient to cover the Kingdom's ...

Jordan- Social development minister meets Swedish ambassador, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Minister of Social Development Hala Latouf and Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Erik Ullenhag agreed to exchange expertise in the social work field, ...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help