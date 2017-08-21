Jockey Ger Lyons guiding Treasuring (left) towards the victory in the Group three Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) Curragh Stakes at the Curragh Racecourse in Ireland on Sunday. E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula #Qatar Racing Limited's Treasuring claimed the Group three #Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) Curragh Stakes at the Curragh Racecourse in #Ireland on Sunday.

The Ger Lyons-saddled filly won the 1,000-metre race reserved for two-year olds, sponsored by QREC, in 1:2:35m.

She took the lead in the final furlong and stayed on well. The talented two-year-old daughter of Havana Gold was steered by jockey Colin Keane to her third victory in the colours of H E Sheikh Fahad bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani's #Qatar Racing Limited.

The D Keoghan and Casey McLiney-owned and J A Sta-trained Good Things Take Time declared the challenge.

With C D Hayes in the saddle, she kept on in the final furlong to go second near the line.

The other J A Stack, Sirici, owned by Michael Slevin came third. She was and ridden by P J Smullen. QREC Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, presented the trophies to the winners.

'She has done nothing but improve from her first run to here, noted Lyons

