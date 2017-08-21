Qatar Football Association (QFA) and President of QSLM, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani (right) and QNB Group CEO Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari display the QNB logo on a football jersey during a press conference held yesterday. E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with #Qatar Football Association (QFA) and #Qatar Stars League Management (QSLM) for six seasons, whereby the QNB Group sponsors all of QFA and QSLM competitions, including The Emir Cup, #Qatar National Teams and where for the first time #Qatar Stars League (QSL) shall become the 'QNB Stars League.

This sponsorship agreement has already begun since last season 2016-2017 and this occasion is an opportunity to reconfirm the support of QNB Group.

The sponsorship agreement has been signed by President of the #Qatar Football Association (QFA) and President of QSLM Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani and QNB Group CEO Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari.

With this renewal, QNB will sponsor QFA and QSL championships, which include: all #Qatar national teams - The Emir Cup - #Qatar Stars League (QNB Stars League) - #Qatar Cup - U-23 Championship - Sheikh Jassim Cup - Second Division, in addition to the community competitions of Amateur League, Universities League - Universities Cup and the Schools League.

Commenting on the renewal of the agreement, the QFA President thanked QNB Group for continuing to sponsor the Qatari football and for providing unlimited support to the prominent sports events hosted by Qatar.

He also noted that the association of a leading brand such as QNB with the country's national team and its presence alongside local tournaments show the great value of these leagues and teams, and helps achieve the goals sought by everyone in the world of football in Qatar.

He also hailed this sponsorship agreement, saying it will have a positive impact on clubs and tournaments organised by the Association and QSLM, and expressed his hopes that other national institutions and companies will follow the example of QNB and support community-based activities such as sports, which represent an important aspect of the progress of societies.

Al Kuwari said: 'We believe that QNB Group is aware of its national duty towards society, and there is no doubt that this continued support is the result of our understanding of this role, which is part of our commitment to achieve

The Group also will continuously strengthen its presence in all the QFA and QSLM events, in addition to working on highlighting their activities among the Bank's staff.

It is worth mentioning that QNB Group has a long history in supporting and sponsoring sport activities that bridge the gap between the banking and sports sectors and highlight their identity on the local and international arenas. He also hailed this sponsorship agreement, saying it will have a positive impact on clubs and tournaments organised by the Association and QSLM, and expressed his hopes that other national institutions and companies will follow the example of QNB and support community-based activities such as sports, which represent an important aspect of the progress of societies.Al Kuwari said: 'We believe that QNB Group is aware of its national duty towards society, and there is no doubt that this continued support is the result of our understanding of this role, which is part of our commitment to achieve #Qatar National Vision 2030.The Group also will continuously strengthen its presence in all the QFA and QSLM events, in addition to working on highlighting their activities among the Bank's staff.It is worth mentioning that QNB Group has a long history in supporting and sponsoring sport activities that bridge the gap between the banking and sports sectors and highlight their identity on the local and international arenas. MENAFN2108201700630000ID1095757085