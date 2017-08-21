Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Qatar- AFG College opens admissions  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 21/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


AFG College staff interacting with students as part of the open days event at the college campus yesterday. Pic: Kammutty VP / The Peninsula
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Amna Pervaiz Rao / The Peninsula

AFG College with the University of Aberdeen opened admissions for second batch of students at the AFG college campus on Sunday.
Brian Buckley, Principal of the College, launched the AFG College open days for all the students and parents.
Senior staff members of the university along with AFG College staff, provided insights into the degree programmes and offered advice on prospective students suitability for admissions.
Talking to The Peninsula, Dominic Milne, Deputy Head of International Office at Aberdeen University, said: 'University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495, we are one of the oldest universities of United Kingdom. Proudly we are the first one to have our own campus in Doha with collaboration with AFG college. We are going to teach two bachelors degree programmes. Starting on September 10, we will start this year two undergraduate programmes, namely ‘Bachelor-Honours degree in accountancy and finance' and ‘Bachelors-Honours degree in business management studies'. These full-degree programmes are four years long and they are identical to what we teach back in our University. Additional to this we are also offering ‘Advanced entry' to the students who already have diploma or a higher diploma from one of the institutions already in oha.


'We are excited about the staff of the university which will be a mixture, including locally appointed faculty and also fly-in faculty from The University of Aberdeen. We are extremely experienced in dealing with transfer-students, the criteria will rely on the transcript and credit hours both, he further added. Brian Buckley said: 'I have been impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the prospective students who wish to study with us from September 2017. We are proud to be able to offer the first UK university on a dedicated campus in Doha. We also look forward to welcoming the University of Aberdeen faculty who will be teaching on the programs.
Qatari and non-Qatari prospective students, attended the events, many of whom signed up to the University of Aberdeen's Bachelor Degrees in Business Management and Accountancy and Finance.
One of the students signing-up for the advanced level, Faisal Al Ibrahim, said: 'Since I graduated from high school I went to #Qatar University for higher studies but due to some issues I had to leave that University. I chose to complete my diploma program from CCQ as soon as I got to know about University of Aberdeen, I couldn't wait to enroll myself and get my degree program completed in no time.

MENAFN2108201700630000ID1095757084
 
 


The Peninsula




Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships 21 Aug 2017 The 2017 BWF World Badminton Championships starts from 21st August at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. ...

Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products 21 Aug 2017 Amazon already does it and from now on, so will Flipkart. The home-grown e-commerce platform will now ...

Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title 21 Aug 2017 Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Championship title for the third time at the WWE ...

Turkish president arrives in Amman, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Amman on Monday on an official visit for talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II on means to ...

Jordan- King receives U.S. secretary of defense, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and discussed with him the strategic partnership between ...

Jordan takes part in Arab League anti-terrorism meeting, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent representative to the League of Arab States Monday participated in a meeting of senior officials ...

Jordan takes part in Arab meeting in Cairo, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan is taking part in meetings of the Economic Committee of Arab Economic and Social Council that began in Cairo on Monday. The two-day ...

Senate president affirms Jordan's support to Libya to end political crisis, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Senate President Faisal Al Fayez voiced Jordan's support to Libya to preserve its unity and restore security and stability to the country. ...

Jordan- Foreign reserves reach JD13.1 billion end of June, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) foreign reserves stood at JD13.105 billion at the end of June this year sufficient to cover the Kingdom's ...

Jordan- Social development minister meets Swedish ambassador, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Minister of Social Development Hala Latouf and Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Erik Ullenhag agreed to exchange expertise in the social work field, ...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help