(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The solar eclipse will be visible from north of Pacific, US and south of Atlantic, where the Moon will cover solar photosphere and the outermost part of the Sun's atmosphere (Chromosphere and Corona) will be seen.

This rare phenomenon will not be visible from Qatar. But sky watchers can still follow the event on streaming websites.

The best option will be to logon to NASA website

Or on their

Or live on their

You can also watch it on

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, so that the Sun is fully or partially covered.

This can only happen during a new moon, when the Sun and Moon are in conjunction as seen from the Earth. The moon blocks the light of the Sun and a shadow of the Moon is casted over the Earth's surface, astronomy expert at QCH Dr Beshir Marzouk said.

There are four types of solar eclipses: total, partial, annular and hybrid. The current solar eclipse will be "total type". A full solar eclipse, known as totality, is almost as dark as night.

The solar eclipse will not be seen from #Qatar and many other Middle East countries.

Dr Marzouk added the solar eclipse will be start at 6:46 pm Doha local time, and will end after Doha mid-night by four minutes, while the greatest point of total solar eclipse will be occur at 9:26 Pm Doha local time, where the Moon will be cover 103% of solar disc at the greatest time of total solar eclipse, and the maximum duration of total solar eclipse at the greatest point will be 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The greatest point of solar eclipse path will take place near Hopkinsville, Kentucky, USA. The duration of all solar eclipse phases will be five hours and eighteen minutes.

Astronomy experts called the phenomena "Great American Eclipse" because its path will be across all American states. The last eclipse that passed over all American states was in June, 1918.

Sky-watchers in the US West Coast state of Oregon on Monday started to see the partial phase of what is being billed as the Great American Eclipse, with "totality" -- when the Moon blocks out light from the Sun -- soon to follow.

At about 1605 GMT, eclipse fans in Lincoln Beach, Oregon were the first to be able to witness the phenomenon -- the first time in nearly a century that a total solar eclipse will move across the #UnitedStates from coast to coast.

Totality will begin at 1716 GMT over Oregon and end roughly 90 minutes later at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina.

The path of totality is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) wide and will pass through 14 states.

MENAFN2108201700630000ID1095755871