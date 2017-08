(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MAKKAH, 21st August, 2017 (WAM) -- A fire broke out in a 15-storey hotel occupied by 600 Turkish and Yemeni pilgrims in Aziziyah neighbourhood in Makkah today, no casualties have been reported.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted a spokesman of the Saudi Civil Defence General Department in Makkah, jor Naif Al-Sharif, as saying that civil defence teams controlled the fire that broke out in an air conditioning unit on the eighth floor, noting that an investigation team started to identify the causes of the incident.

