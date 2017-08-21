Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

UAE- Islamic Forum Library houses over 70,000 titles  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 21/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 21st August, 2017 (WAM) -- The cultural scene in Sharjah is highly varied as the emirate has a historic role in the service of culture and science, and has become a vast repository of scientific knowledge, a beacon of civilisation and a destination for intellectuals and scholars.

The Islamic Forum Library is one of these beacons of culture, which houses around 72,000 titles across Islamic literature.

The library has various sections that include all categories of books, notably on Islamic sciences, and it also provides the highest level of library services, to facilitate the work of scholars and students, said Majid Bu Shleeby, Secretary-General of the Islamic Forum.

The books housed in the library are carefully selected according to specific standards, he continued, adding that since its establishment, the Islamic Forum is keen to promote the culture of reading, with the aim of improving the intellectu capacity of local community members.

He elaborated on the library's collection which includes texts covering the disciplines of Islamic sciences, including on Quranic science, Sunna science, the Arabic language and Islamic history, as well as other modern topics such as the Islamic finance, social sciences, and philosophy among others.

Bu Shleeby explained that the library's yearly catalogue also includes relevant university theses and academic research studies published by various universities.

He further noted that many academic researchers had visited the library to complete their university theses and studies, as it features a system of borrowing and digital catalogue searches.

Bu Shleeby stressed that Sharjah has always occupied a prominent cultural and intellectual position and has achieved many civilised and cultural successes.

WAM/Nour Salman

MENAFN2108201700610000ID1095755478
 
 


Emirates News Agency (WAM)




Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Indian shuttlers eye top positions at World Championships 21 Aug 2017 The 2017 BWF World Badminton Championships starts from 21st August at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. ...

Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Flipkart goes global, will woo NRIs with desi products 21 Aug 2017 Amazon already does it and from now on, so will Flipkart. The home-grown e-commerce platform will now ...

Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title, ,8/21/2017 8:56:23 AM



(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Jinder Mahal retains WWE Championship title 21 Aug 2017 Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Championship title for the third time at the WWE ...

Turkish president arrives in Amman, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Amman on Monday on an official visit for talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II on means to ...

Jordan- King receives U.S. secretary of defense, ,8/21/2017 8:29:20 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and discussed with him the strategic partnership between ...

Jordan takes part in Arab League anti-terrorism meeting, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent representative to the League of Arab States Monday participated in a meeting of senior officials ...

Jordan takes part in Arab meeting in Cairo, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Cairo, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan is taking part in meetings of the Economic Committee of Arab Economic and Social Council that began in Cairo on Monday. The two-day ...

Senate president affirms Jordan's support to Libya to end political crisis, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Senate President Faisal Al Fayez voiced Jordan's support to Libya to preserve its unity and restore security and stability to the country. ...

Jordan- Foreign reserves reach JD13.1 billion end of June, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--The Central Bank of Jordan's (CBJ) foreign reserves stood at JD13.105 billion at the end of June this year sufficient to cover the Kingdom's ...

Jordan- Social development minister meets Swedish ambassador, ,8/21/2017 9:10:28 AM



(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Minister of Social Development Hala Latouf and Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Erik Ullenhag agreed to exchange expertise in the social work field, ...


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help