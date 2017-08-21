(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A delegation of the British Department of Transport started inspecting the security measures at Cairo Airport on Monday to secure flights from Cairo to London, according to state media.

The delegation started an inspection on the security measures to secure passengers, goods, and luggage at Cairo Airport, three days after the Canadian inspection, local media reported.

The British delegation includes four security officials from the Department of Transport to evaluate the security measures at the airport, which is being conducted every three months. The delegation's mission is to take place for three days and includes meetings with Egyptian security officials.

Previously, in August 2016, German and Russian delegations arrived in #Egypt to inspect the security measures at Egypt's airports after the crash of a Russian Metrojet o 31 October 2015, killing all 224 passengers and crew on board, which resulted in Moscow suspending its flights to Sharm El-Sheikh. However, despite Egyptian officials asserting several occasions that Russian tourism to #Egypt will be re-established, this has not happened yet. Furthermore, Britain had suspended flights to Sharm El-Sheikh after the incident.

#Egypt initially declared that there was no evidence that the plane was brought down due to a 'terrorist act'. However, Moscow purported that terrorists were responsible for the deaths, after its investigation committee said explosive material was found in the remains.

Russia issued an immediate suspension of all commercial flights to and from Egypt, pending a report on the state of security procedures at Egyptian airports.

MENAFN2108201701530000ID1095755474