Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Amman on Monday on an official visit for talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II on means to forge closer cooperation between the two countries as well as the latest developments in the region.



President Erdogan was welcomed upon arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport by Minister of State for Leal Affairs and Head of Protocol Bishir Khasawneh and other civic and military officials.



21/8/2017 - 02:28:47 PM

The Turkish president was also received by Jordan's Ambassador to Turkey Amjad Adayleh as well as the Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Murat Karagoz.