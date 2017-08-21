

21/8/2017 - 02:41:40 PM

(MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency)Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday received U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and discussed with him the strategic partnership between #Jordan and the #UnitedStates as well as regional issues.The meeting, which was attended by HRH Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein also dealt with military and defense cooperation between the two countries as well as the support provided by the #UnitedStates to #Jordan in this field.The meeting also focused on the current situation in the Middle East, mainly the Syrian crisis, developments in #Iraq as well the war on Daesh terrorist group.The King and the US defense secretary also reviewed the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis on #Jordan that is placing economic, social and security challenges to Jordan.The US defense secretary affirmed the US administration's support to #Jordan as well as its willingness to increase this support to enable the Kingdom to address challenges facing it.The meeting was attended by the minister of foreign and expatriate affairs, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the director of the King's office, the King's Advisor and Rapporteur of the National Policies Council and the US delegation accompanying the defense secretary.21/8/2017 - 02:41:40 PM


