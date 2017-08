The two-day meeting will tackle ways of implementing the Arab Counter-trrorism Declaration, which was endorsed during the Arab Summit which was held in Amman in March, said Arab League Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs Badreddine Alali.



Task forces will be set up to follow up on the implementation of the proposed plan resulting from the meeting.



