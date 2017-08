During official talks with Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aqilah Saleh, Al Fayez said



21/8/2017 - 02:05:37 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra)--Senate President Faisal Al Fayez voiced Jordan's support to #Libya to preserve its unity and restore security and stability to the country.During official talks with Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aqilah Saleh, Al Fayez said #Jordan backs efforts that aim at reaching a political solution to the crisis in #Libya and restoring peace and security to the country.Jordan, he added, will also place its capabilities at the service of the Libyan side to help it in the reconstruction process.The meeting, which was attended by a number of senators, dealt with the latest developments in #Libya and efforts exerted to end the political and security crisis in the country.The #Libya official voiced appreciation of Jordan's support to his country in addressing various challenges and fighting terrorism.