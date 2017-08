During a meeting with the ambassador on Monday, Latouf spoke about Jordan's experience in social work, programs being implemented by the ministry as well as its future vision.



The ambassador also briefed the minister of social work field in Sweden.





21/8/2017 - 01:33:05 PM (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)