The municipality o Barta'a said in a statement that Israeli occupation soldiers destroyed the Palestinian home under the pretext it was being built without a permit.



WH

21/8/2017 - 11:10:20 AM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Aug.21 (Petra)-- Israeli bulldozers early Monday demolished a Palestinian under-construction house in the western Barta'a town inside the green line, southwest of Jenin in the northern part of West Bank.The municipality o Barta'a said in a statement that Israeli occupation soldiers destroyed the Palestinian home under the pretext it was being built without a permit.WH21/8/2017 - 11:10:20 AM MENAFN2108201701170000ID1095754863 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size