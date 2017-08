The Palestinian official in charge of Israeli settlements file in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said in a statement that the occupation patrols raided the town, mposed a military cordon and a curfew in order to secure the entry of the settlers' buses and vehicles.



Ramallah, Aug. 21 (Petra) - Hundreds of extremist Jewish settlers Monday dawn stormed Kifl Haris town in Salfit district to perform their Talmudic rituals at the town's shrines.The Palestinian official in charge of Israeli settlements file in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said in a statement that the occupation patrols raided the town, mposed a military cordon and a curfew in order to secure the entry of the settlers' buses and vehicles.The town of Kafel Hares has several religious shrines, including the Islamic shrines of Dhul-Kifl, Joshua and Dhul-Nun, which settlers claim to be tombs for their prophets.WH21/8/2017 - 10:00:24 AM MENAFN2108201701170000ID1095754862