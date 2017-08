At least 3 Lebanese soldiers killed in landmine along border with Syria MENAFN - 21/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Furthermore, the area where the soldiers were killed was near a border stronghold to the mountains of Arsal, where Shi"ite Hezbollah militia forced Sunni Syrian militants to leave.



Crrently, the Lebanese army has launched an offensive against an IS enclave on the northeastern border with Syria.



Accordingly, a third of the area in the hands of the militants had been recaptured since the operation started, with 20 militants killed in direct combat.

(MENAFN) Three Lebanese soldiers were murdered and one was hurt when their armored car hit a landmine of the Lebanese-Syrian border, as proclaimed a security source.Furthermore, the area where the soldiers were killed was near a border stronghold to the mountains of Arsal, where Shi"ite Hezbollah militia forced Sunni Syrian militants to leave.Crrently, the Lebanese army has launched an offensive against an IS enclave on the northeastern border with Syria.Accordingly, a third of the area in the hands of the militants had been recaptured since the operation started, with 20 militants killed in direct combat. MENAFN2108201700450000ID1095754014













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days